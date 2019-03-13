De Sica’s Sunflower speaks volume about love and war

Dr Asyah Al Bualy –

I could not find a better way to start my review of the film “Sunflower” but by using the line “Love is the only fall that ascents us to the supreme” quoted from the poem A Woman Similes the Sea by Omani poet Adel Al Kilbany (1974).

“Sunflower” or ( I girasoli) is an Italian melodrama film released in March 1970 directed by Italian and international film director Vittorio De Sica (1901–1974).

“Sunflower” is the first European movie to be filmed in the USSR particularly Moscow, while others were taken near Poltava, the regional center in Ukraine.

With a running time of 101 minutes, it is the story of a woman who existed to love and a man who was born to love her but because of circumstances caused by the Second World War, their love didn’t last long.

Giovanna was portrayed by Oscar and Cannes award winner Sophia Loren while Marcello Mastroianni portrayed Antonio.

In the movie, the two got married in order to delay Antonio’s deployment during World War II buying them twelve days of happiness. The couple wanted more time so they attempted another scheme — Antonio being crazy — but they run out of luck and Antonio was eventually sent to the Russian Front.

When the war was finally over, Antonio did not come home and was listed as missing in action. Despite the odds, Giovanna is convinced that her true love has survived the war and is still in the Soviet Union.

Determined to find him, she journeyed to the Soviet Union. Whilst there, she visited the sunflower fields where one flower was representing a fallen Italian soldier.

Giovanna eventually discovered that Antonio has started a second family with a woman who saved his life, and they have one daughter. Having been faithful to her husband, Giovanna returns to Italy, heartbroken but she never contemplated disrupting her love’s new life.

Some years later, Antonio returns to Giovanna, asking her to come back with him to the Soviet Union.

Giovanna then have started her own family and while Antonio tried to convince him to go back with him, she was committed not to destroy her son or his daughter’s life. Showing emotional maturity, they parted ways with Antonio returning her fur coat which he promised he’d return. Antonio road the train away from Italy, forever.

The tragic love story depicted in “Sunflower” is something seen before in different context but almost in the same scheme.

The masterful direction of director Vittorio De Sica had established clearly the importance and symbolism of the sunflowers — each of them fated to have their faces in the sun and bowing when it’s away.

Crowned by the masterpiece music of Henry Mancini, it touched on innermost emotions leaving viewers with an extraordinary love story.

For this movie, the flashback was a smart cinematic technique to tell viewers about how the love story started. While it is a melodrama as stated on the onset, the movie was peppered with comedic moments one of which was during the scene where they were being romantic and Antonio ended choking on Giovanna’s earrings. There was also an unforgettable moment when they were making love when a mosquito bites Antonio among others.

It is on these small scenes that one would notice De Sica’s artistic creativity as a director. His skillfulness was in infusing serious moments with funny scenes. De Sica dealt with love in this film as a philosophy or theory of life with ambivalent pivot: Tragedy and Comedy.

De Sica also proved to be a master of symbolism. All throughout the film, he effectively utilised the sunflowers to communicate and create layers of meaning. For one, Giovanna can be intepreted as the sunflower, always worshipping the sun (if I may use the verb worship literaly) following wherever it goes. Giovanna as a woman and wife was unconditional about his love and had stayed strong of her adoration to her husband.

De Sica also has a strong command of his actors pushing Sophia Loren to such degree that he was able to get the emotions and the actions he wanted. Here, Loren, contrary to her other Hollywood movies where she was mostly a captive, appeared more mature and deeply advanced in her acting.

Love was not only a theme that was presented on screen throughout the film, but a treaty difficult to break or explain.

De Sica truly should be commended for the war scenes as his depiction was very realistic. But despite the painful reality of war, the brutality and brusqueness, overall, he communicated and put into the spotlight love and its devotion and resilience.

From the movie, one can realise that wars leave wounds that are impossible to forget but transcending the pain is possible. As has been said, “The only fall that ascents us to the supreme.”

This review was made with the assertion that pens are inexhaustible with timeless movies.