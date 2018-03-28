D2C announces appointment of first CEO

MUSCAT: D2C is pleased to announce the appointment of Monther Hamed al Mamari as Chief Executive Officer. D2C is a joint venture between Ooredoo Oman, OHI, and the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund (MODPF) and is a step forward for Oman in bringing this future digital facility to the Sultanate. In his role, Al Mamari will focus on successfully launching the latest cloud products and co-location services available for public and private businesses.

Considered to be the backbone of company’s information technology (IT) infrastructure, D2C will provide an efficient backup strategy through a cloud solution service.

This allows organisations to build their digital platforms, in a robust scalable infrastructure. D2C consists of a comprehensive cutting-edge portfolio of essential core data services, whose features include co-location hosting; managed and advanced hosting; business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Eihab Maqbool Hameed Deputy Chairman for D2C, said, “We are very pleased with the appointment of Monther al Mamari as Chief Executive Officer D2C. We believe his strong Ooredoo background combined with his experience will be crucial to running and making sure that the company implements the highest standards of Data Center services for customers in Oman and the region. The launch of these services is a significant milestone for us but is also part of our strategy to deliver the best customer data centre solutions and cloud services, to help our customers in their journey of digital transformation for their organisations.

Share on: WhatsApp