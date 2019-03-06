Cyclist gets rousing welcome after journey from Nizwa to Mecca for cancer patients

NIZWA, March 6 – The citizens of Nizwa gave a rousing welcome to Yarub bin Abdullah al Saifi who cycled from Nizwa in the governorate of Al Dakhiliyah to Mecca in Saudi Arabia in memory of anti-cancer campaigner Maysoon al Rawahi who succumbed to the illness. The 2,300 km journey, which was undertaken to support and motivate cancer patients, was launched on February 14. The event on Tuesday was attended by Shaikh Hamdan bin Nasser al Rumaidi, Nizwa representative of Shura Council, Shaikh Abdullah bin Said al Saifi, father of Maysoon al Rawahi and residents.

The event was organised by Al Dakhiliyah branch of Oman Cancer Association, Cultural and Scientific Committee of Nizwa Club, Nizwa chartiy team, Nizwa Bikers Motorcycle Group, Nizwa Cycling Team, Al Shahba Group for Folk art, and Scouts of Nizwa Club.

Al Saifi expressed his thanks to Allah for the success of the trip and thanked all those who supported him. “This is the third trip since my journey by bicycle began. The first was to the UK on the occasion of July 23, and the second from Nizwa to Dhofar. This journey proceeded according to a pre-programmed plan for the travel and distance of the journey according to each station. Despite the difficulties that I faced with the weather, I could finish the journey duet to the determination and motivation,” al Saifi said.

“I was honoured to meet Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, which motivated and encouraged me to complete the journey. Al Saifi pointed out that such initiatives have a positive impact on groups that need support and encouragement. It is the duty of society to achieve this success with the strength of Omani youth.

Related