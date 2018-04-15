Cultural platform Marsa Plaza opens at Al Mouj

MUSCAT, APRIL 15 –

A dedicated platform for Oman’s youth to showcase their talents and cultural activities has been unveiled by Al Mouj Muscat.

Built across 5,000 square metres, the first public square in Muscat — Marsa Plaza — was opened at a glittering function on Wednesday on the 10th anniversary of Al Mouj Muscat.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “Marsa Plaza will provide a perfect setting and platform for Oman’s diverse artists to showcase their works, sharing and celebrating our rich Omani culture with both visitors and residents.”

Situated at the end of The Walk, with a panoramic view over the marina and the rest of the development, Marsa Plaza will also serve as a natural corridor for people crossing paths between Al Mouj Marina, The Walk and other residential areas.

“Today, we also celebrate the addition of the Jewel of Muscat memorial landmark in the Marsa Promenade, which adds not only an aesthetic touch to Al Mouj Muscat project, but also it embodies the splendour of Omani heritage and thousands of years of the Sultanate’s maritime history,” the CEO said.

Public spaces play a significant role in the social life of communities and this modern interpretation of a town square gives residents and visitors a unique space to gather and enjoy a world-class lifestyle experience.

“I believe a year-round public outdoor space like ours will also encourage healthier lifestyles and promote happiness and more quality time spent together amongst families and friends. We are looking forward to hosting all kinds of events, activities and concerts at Marsa Plaza that will offer diverse recreational, tourism and entertainment experiences to the community,” the CEO added.

The main vision for the project was for it to be a ‘marina front plaza destination for the public’, both residents of Al Mouj Muscat, as well as visitors from outside the community. It is also designed to be one of the focal points for Al Mouj Muscat’s weekly, monthly and annual community events — both the large scale events, as well as the smaller ones.

A masterpiece in urban design, with traditional Omani architectural influences, Marsa Plaza is bound together by a series of large scale overlapping canopies that shade the square and an excess of 2,000 square metres of outdoor and roof terraces.

The canopy design, inspired by simple tectonics of traditional Omani architecture, reacts to the different sun conditions with screens of varying densities, making the leisure destination accessible year-round. Marsa Plaza is home to restaurants, outdoor cafes, an arena stage, a fountain area and beautifully landscaped pedestrian trails.

The lighting of the Plaza ensures functionality in the form of accessibility, safety, security and orientation, all of which are essential to create a comfortable space for the public. The Plaza is also equipped with ‘Scenographic’ lighting equipment, which will create a strong and unique identity for the Plaza

The new leisure destination marks another high-point in the delivery of high quality residential, commercial, leisure and hospitality products by Al Mouj Muscat, which has become one of the region’s sought-after mixed use developments.

The world-class waterfront community provides luxury lifestyle and leisure experiences through an assortment of residences, parks, pools, dining outlets, retail stores, a golf course and marina.

The five-star Kempinski Hotel Muscat also opened its doors in March 2018 marking a key milestone in the successful establishment of Al Mouj Muscat as a leading integrated tourism complex.

Al Mouj Muscat is the Sultanate’s lifestyle and leisure destination and is a unique public-private venture between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

— Pictures by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi

