Cultural event showcases unity in diversity

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – The Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, has conducted a mega cultural exchange programme at Indian School Al Wadi Al Kabir to mark the Sultanate’s National Day celebrations.

The event, titled ‘Al Ta’ayush Al Silmi — Bonding Beyond Boundaries’, showcased various indigenous cultural programmes by the private and international schools in Oman. Each school staged a programme representing a unique culture and tradition. Thus, ‘Al Ta’ayush Al Silmi’ displayed a spectrum of cultural diversity. The objective of the programme was to educate the young minds about the need for unity to build a new world where peace and harmony prevail.

Dr Hamoud bin Khalfan al Harthy, Under-Secretary of Education and Curricula, Ministry of Education, was the chief guest. Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate, and Nour Ettean Al Rray, Ambassador of Tunisia to the Sultanate, were the guests of honour. Consular officials from the embassies of Egypt, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were special guests.