Cruise ship visits Salalah Port with 1656 tourists onboard

Salalah: The cruise ship ” Horizon” visited Salalah Port today with “1659” passengers onboard including “1037” tourists from different nationalities as part of its tour programme to several ports around the world.

The tourist programme for the Horizon cruise ship, which came from Aqaba Port in Jordan and heading to Port Sultan Qaboos in the Governorate of Muscat, included tours to major archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah.

It should be noted that Salalah port received yesterday Nautica cruise ship with 1056 tourists on its board. –ONA