Crude prices hit $71.14 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for January delivery reached $71.14. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Monday rose $1.40 from the price of last Friday, which was $69.74. The average price of Oman oil for November delivery has stabilised at $78.72, thus $6.08 per barrel higher than October delivery. Meanwhile, US crude rose 1.43 per cent to $61.05 a barrel and Brent crude gushed 2.07 per cent higher to $71.12 per barrel.

