Head stories 

Crude prices hit $61.73 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for February delivery reached $61.73. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Tuesday rose 31 cents. The average price of Oman oil for December delivery has stabilised at $80.20, thus $1.48 per barrel higher than November delivery. Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude oil jumped by $1.89 to a high of $63.58 before easing back to trade around $63 by 12:40 GMT. US light crude was up $1 at $53.95 after earlier gaining more than 3 per cent to an intraday high of $54.55.

You May Also Like

Stone laid for RO 50m Barka Marina project

Oman Observer Comments Off on Stone laid for RO 50m Barka Marina project

Plans on to expand Sohar Port terminal

Oman Observer Comments Off on Plans on to expand Sohar Port terminal

Tenders floated for Khazaen and SFZ

Oman Observer Comments Off on Tenders floated for Khazaen and SFZ