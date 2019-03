MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for May delivery reached $67.50. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 37 Cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $67.13. The average price of Oman oil for April delivery has stabilised at $64.48, thus $5.12 per barrel higher than March delivery. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.3 per cent to $68.17 per barrel, while US crude futures edged up 0.1 per cent to $60.01.

