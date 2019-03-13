Head stories 

Crude prices at $67.26 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for May delivery reached $67.26. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Wednesday rose 7 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $67.19. The average price of Oman oil for March delivery has stabilised at $59.36, thus $2.03 per barrel higher than February delivery. Brent crude oil futures edged up around 0.3 per cent to $66.89 a barrel, buoyed by an official forecast showing slower-than-expected US production, and as US sanctions stall exports from Venezuela.

