Crowne Plaza Muscat to close from May 15

Crowne Plaza that it will undergo a renovation project covering Port Cochere, Lobby, entrance area, reception area, main all day dining restaurant and the swimming pool, the Gulf Hotels informed the Muscat Securities Market.

“The main renovation project is targeted to be completed by August 31, and the hotel will be closed for about three months to facilitate the main construction works,” the statement said.

The main renovation contract is awarded to Douglas OHI for R 2.050 million, with the contract work to commence from May 15, subject to necessary regulatory approvals

The total estimated cost of renovation of the various project works include including equipment, furniture of about RO 1.45 Million, around RO 3.5 million to be funded through a term loan from the Bank of RO2.50 million and RO1 million from internal accruals and surplus funds of the company.

The hotel will benefit from the renovation in the long term, the statement said.

 

