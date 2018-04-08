CrimeUpdate: Eight arrested in five different cases

An official source in the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the eight suspects were arrested in Muscat for five different crimes committed in the city.

The Criminal Investigations Department at Seeb arrested two suspects on charges of impersonating policemen, assaulting a person and stealing money from him in the Seeb market.

An African national was arrested on charges of fraud and witchcraft after he was spotted in front of a medical herb shop on the Seeb market while interacting with the customers.

In the industrial district of Ghala, three persons of Asian nationality were arrested for possessing and consuming alcoholic beverages.

The Criminal Investigation department at Azaiba police station arrested an Asian national on charges of molesting a minor and confronting police officers.

The Criminal Investigations Department in Bausher arrest an accused of Asian nationality for possessing stolen goods.

