Countries showcase culture at Salalah expo

Salalah, Oct 29 – A Culture Exhibition with participation from selected Arab nations opened at Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment on Saturday. It will continue until October 31.

The participating countries — Tunisia, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Morocco — are showcasing the cultural heritage, food, traditional way of life and many other things which have their relevance despite so much of advancement and modern way of living. The event was inaugurated by Salem bin Awad al Najjar, Director-General of Information in Dhofar Governorate, in the presence of Dr Mansoor al Touqi, SQYCCE Director.

A representative from Tunisia called the exhibition an opportunity to showcase the good image of Tunisia. “We want to show to the Arab world that there are many common practices in all the Arab countries and they are culturally connected,” said Ramzi Amer of Embassy of Tunisia in Muscat.

Ali Kadhim Turkey, Consul at the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Muscat, called it an opportunity to realise the great trade relations between Basra and Oman in ancient times. Mammon al Faqier of Jordan said the event gave him an opportunity to showcase Jordanian culture.

“Such events give us an opportunity to tell people more about our country. Not many people know that Jordan has some 1,200 historical sites and many tourist spots. I would suggest more such events to get to know countries and their cultures,” said Al Faqier.

Fadul Mohammed Fadul is a Culture Secretary of Sudanese Club in Salalah. “Our traditional items are distinct from other Arab countries. Our leather and herbal products are popular in the Arab world,” he said.

Mayada Skeif, Administrative and Cultural Attaché at the Syrian Embassy in Muscat, said the event gave her an opportunity to introduce to the local people the great Arab civilisation.

Kaushalendra Singh