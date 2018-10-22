Council to discuss regulation of training institutions

Muscat: The State Council Bureau meeting on Monday discussed the agenda for the first session of the Fourth term and discussed the proposal “development of the regulation of private training institutions. Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, chaired the meeting in the presence of the Bureau members and Dr Khalid al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the Council.

The Education and Research Committee presented the proposal of its desired study, titled “Development of the regulation for private training Institutions”, and hosted in this regard, Dr Zuhoor Abdullah Salim al Khanjari, Deputy Head of the Committee, for discussing the proposal and the Bureau decided to present it at the next session of the Council for discussion.

The Bureau hosted Dr Hamad bin Sulaiman al Salmi, Head of the Social Committee, and Dr Muna Ahmed Ali al Saadoon, Rapporteur of the Committee for discussion of the study presented by the Committee on the “Protection of children from accidents”, which aims to monitor the reality of child accidents in Oman.

