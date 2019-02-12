Council, Shura members take part in Arab parliament session in Cairo

Cairo: Members of State Council and Majlis Ash’shura participated in the Arab Parliament session held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday. Khamis bin Said al Sulaimi, member of Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Woman and Youth committee of the Arab Parliament; Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council; Deputy Chairman of the Arab Parliament, member of the Committee on Economic and Financial Committee and Salim bin Ali al Kaabi, Member of the Legal, Legislative and Human Rights Committee attended.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament opened the session by addressing the magnitude of the challenges faced by the Arab world, pointing out that supporting the major Arab issues and supporting joint parliamentary action to serve the interests of the nation is the basis of the work of the Arab Parliament. The meeting discussed the reports of a number of committees and reviewed in this regard the report of the Palestine Committee and the related topics on the developments of Palestinian reconciliation and the draft of the Arab Parliament statement to support the Palestinian

cause and a follow up report on its developments.

The meeting also reviewed the report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Political and National Security, which includes the report of the political situation in the Arab world for 2018, and developments. It reviewed the political and security situation in the Arab countries, and the decision to form a committee to study the preparation of an Arab strategy for relations with the neighbouring countries of the region.

It also reviewed the report of the Sub-committee on the Study of Arab Law on Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism. The Committee discussed the report of the Committee on Economic and Financial Committee and included the developments of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and developments of the Arab Customs Union, in addition to discussing the report of the economic situation in the Arab world for the year 2018.

The meeting reviewed the report of the Committee on Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs and the report of the Committee on Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs, which included the preparation of a draft unified Arab guiding law for higher education and scientific research, and the study of the proposal to prepare a draft unified Arab guiding law for the protection of Arab archaeology, working in the field of charity and humanitarian causes in addition to a draft law on an Arab social safety.

