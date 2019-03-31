Council panel holds talks with media

MUSCAT: The Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism of the State Council reviewed on Sunday, with officials of media organisations and advertising companies, proposals regarding the proceeds of advertising in order to increase their contribution to economic growth, within the framework of the committee’s study on the ‘Organisation of Advertisement’. The committee hosted at the ninth annual session of the sixth session, headed by Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Meshaqi, the Head of the Committee, officials from the General Authority for Radio and Television, newspapers in addition to the representatives of a number of advertising companies.

