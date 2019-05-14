Council panel debates report draft

MUSCAT: The Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism of the State Council on Tuesday discussed the first draft of its study ‘Organising advertising’, which aims to frame legislation, regulations governing and monitoring advertising, and frame the different classifications of advertisements, methods and means of their circulation in addition to the unification of technical parameters of various advertisements. The 10th meeting, headed by Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Meshaqi discussed the reports of the committee on hosting officials of governmental and private bodies pertaining to the study.

Related