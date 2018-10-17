Council of Ministers issues statement on Omani Women’s Day

Muscat: The Council of Ministers today issued a statement on the occasion of Omani Women’s Day, which coincides with the 17th of October, reading as follows:

“The Sultanate’s celebration of Omani Women’s Day on the 17th of October every year crown’s Omani women’s role in the march of comprehensive rebuilding that the country is witnessing under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

“Omani women have proved their efficiency in shouldering their national responsibility side by side with men in all sectors of work and productivity. This is besides women’s role in representing the Sultanate in regional and international arenas.

“Despite women assuming that role, it has not affected their commitment to family responsibilities and their dedication to the upbringing of promising generations of Omanis.

“The Council of Ministers, while congratulating women on this happy occasion, also expresses its greetings to all mothers who accord their full attention to their children so that they could continue to grow and prosper witin the march of bounty which the Almighty God has bestowed on this country and its people.”