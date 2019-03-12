Council, MoM officials discuss regulations of training institutes

Muscat, March 12 – The Education and Research Committee at the State Council at its third meeting on Tuesday chaired by Abdullah bin Mubarak al Shanfari, Head of the Committee regulation of private training institutions during the hosting of Dr Amal bint Obaid al Majini, Director General of Professional Standards and Curriculum Development and Dr Fatima bint Saif al Yazidi, Director of Programmes Department and Equivalency of Vocational Qualifications from the Ministry of Manpower (MoM).

The Committee discussed varied topics including the regulations developed by the ministry for special training institutions, data and statistics on the cadres entrusted with the functions of accreditation of special training institutions and ensure the quality of training, and data on special training institutions and the quality of the approved programmes. The discussions also touched on the system of accreditation of training programmes, the criteria for the accreditation of special training institutions, the mechanisms of evaluation and follow-up of the accredited private training institutions, mechanisms for accreditation of international certificates of training, and the procedures followed in the accreditation of these certificates.

It also discussed the time for the procedures to obtain a permit for private training institutions, steps taken by the Ministry to grant permits to individual trainers who are not affiliated with any training centre or institute, methods of supervision and evaluation of the training services provided by them and the challenges facing the Ministry during the development of the regulation of private training institutions. During its meeting, the Committee reviewed the comments of the Council members on the proposal.

