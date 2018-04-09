Cosby’s assault retrial stalled over juror issue

NORRISTOWN: Bill Cosby’s retrial for alleged sexual assault — a legal fight made tougher with more witnesses in a #MeToo world — hit a snag on Monday over claims that one juror may already believe the disgraced US megastar is guilty.

The now frail and isolated 80-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of drugging and molesting former university employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The pioneering black entertainer’s first trial ended in a hung jury on June 17, with a sequestered panel hopelessly deadlocked after six days of testimony and 52 hours of deliberations.

As Cosby walked towards the Pennsylvania court on Monday, a topless protester jumped over the barrier and ran towards the comedian, before being tussled into the bushes by security and taken into custody.

“Cosby Rapist” was written on the back of her torso and “Women’s lives matter” on the front.

“Hey, hey, hey — women’s lives matter,” she yelled.

Cosby’s retrial is now the most high-profile criminal case so far in a #MeToo world, the US cultural watershed that has ruined the careers of a string of powerful men in Hollywood, politics and the media.

In recent years, some 60 women have accused the Emmy winner, who today claims to be legally blind, of being a serial predator, alleging that he drugged and assaulted them over a span of 40 years.

The case forever tarnished the legacy of an actor once adored by millions as “America’s Dad” for his seminal role as a lovable father and obstetrician on hit 1984-92 television series “The Cosby Show.” — AFP

