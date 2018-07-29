Local 

Copy of credentials from Azerbaijan Ambassador received

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Sunday a copy of credentials of Shahin Abdullayev as extraordinary, plenipotentiary and non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan appointed to the Sultanate.
Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duty and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth.
The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidy, Head of the Protocols Department at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

You May Also Like

First-ever blockchain company launched in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on First-ever blockchain company launched in Oman

Sultanate aims to attract 11m tourists by 2040

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate aims to attract 11m tourists by 2040

Oman condemns missile fired over Riyadh

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman condemns missile fired over Riyadh