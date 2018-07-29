Copy of credentials from Azerbaijan Ambassador received

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Sunday a copy of credentials of Shahin Abdullayev as extraordinary, plenipotentiary and non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan appointed to the Sultanate.

Al Zarafi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duty and the good relations between the two friendly countries further progress and growth.

The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidy, Head of the Protocols Department at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

