ALEXANDRIA: A policeman was killed in a bomb attack on Saturday targeting the security chief of the city of Alexandria, two days before the start of Egypt’s presidential election, officials said.

The bomb, which exploded in a car near a convoy transporting the security chief through a residential area of the Mediterranean city, also wounded four others, the government press office said.

General Mostafa el Nemr, Alexandria’s security chief, was not among the casualties of the “terrorist bombing that targeted the convoy”, his office said, quoted by state-owned newspaper Al Ahram.

Health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the casualties were taken to a military hospital.

Photographs posted online showed black smoke rising above the site of the attack on Al Moaskar Al Romani street, near a police station.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said security and military units had cordoned off the area of the attack, which left several burnt-out cars.

The bombing, for which there was no claim of responsibility, came ahead of Monday’s start of presidential election in which the incumbent, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, is expected to sweep to a second term in office.

The militants of Ansar Beit al Maddis have killed hundreds of soldiers, policemen and civilians, mainly in its North Sinai stronghold but also elsewhere in Egypt.

IS claimed the 2015 bombing of a Russian airliner. — AFP

Share on: WhatsApp