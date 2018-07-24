This cooking oil to be withdrawn from Oman stores

Muscat – The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has issued a direction to stop all types of trading of the Leeza branded cooking oil, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

It added that the product did not match the specified standards and should be withdrawn from the market keeping in mind the public health.

Article III of the Consumer Protection Act says that any violation of the orders will be liable to an administrative fine of not less than RO50 and shall not exceed RO1, 000. The penalty shall be doubled if the offence is repeated, which will include an administrative fine of 50 per cent for each day, but not more than that Ro2,000.