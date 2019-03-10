Consultant sought for 500MW Ibri solar power project

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – Oman Power & Water Procurement Company (OPWP) — a member of Nama Group — has invited suitably qualified companies to submit bids for its contract to provide supervisory services for the Ibri II IPP, the Sultanate’s first utility-scale solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP). OPWP – the sole procurer of new electricity generation and related water desalination capacity – has invited qualified and experienced consultants to submit proposals by April 14 for the supervisory consultancy services tender linked to the implementation of the 500MW solar PV scheme.

Last November, OPWP confirmed that three groups had submitted proposals for the main developer contract for the Ibri II Solar IPP. Bids were received from: (i) Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), Total Solar and Jinko Power (HK) Company Limited; (ii) International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power), Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and Alternative Energy Projects Company; and (iii) Marubeni Corporation, Oman Gas Company (OGC), Nebras Power QPSC, and Bahwan Renewable Energy Company LLC. The 500 MW project is planned to start operation by 2021. OPWP leads the country’s transition to clean energy based on the use of renewable and alternative energy sources including solar, wind and municipal waste.

Jomar Mendoza