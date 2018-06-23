Consultant appointed for Al Dakhiliyah tourism master plan

MUSCAT, JUNE 23 -+ Andorran-based tourism consulting specialist PGI Management says it has been appointed by Oman’s Ministry of Tourism to undertake a tourism development master plan for Al Dakhiliyah Governorate — an area that is home to some of the Sultanate’s most prized historical and natural heritage. An agreement to this effect was signed with the Ministry recently. Al Dakhiliyah is one of four governorates identified by the Ministry for development into a distinctive heritage destinations based on their unique tourism and natural attributes. The other three are Musandam, Muscat and South Al Shariqyah governorates which, along with Al Dakhiliyah, are being prioritized for early development because of their potential to support the Ministry’s ambitious domestic tourism strategies.

“The Tourism Development Master Plan that PGI has initiated will provide the framework for the development, management and tourism sustainability of the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. This plan for touristic development will help the region to identify the opportunities for growth in order to generate prosperity in the tourism sector and high economic and social impact,” the reputable consultancy firm based in the Principality of Andorra said.

A proposal for the development of domestic tourism clusters, centring on the four governorates, has been included in a portfolio of initiatives backed by Tanfeedh — the National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification. Tanfeedh sees the Cluster Development Plans as key to driving an increase in visitor numbers to less visited areas of the Sultanate. Al Dakhiliyah has been touted as a potentially world-class destination with substantive heritage, nature and adventure tourism elements, supplemented by a plethora of Unesco-listed forts castles, aflaj systems and traditional villages.

As part of its remit, PGI Management will undertake a phasing and prioritisation of tourism development sites based on a projected demand for infrastructure and facilities. “Secondly, PGI´s specialists will define investment plans and economic impacts, management and institutional aspects and implementation strategy and phases. Finally, PGI´s tourism consultants will analyse investment promotion, which include final tourism development master plans and investment promotion brochures,” the consultancy firm said.

In particular, PGI Management, which is billed as the world leading specialist in the development of mountain resorts, will seek to harness the potential of Al Jabal al Akhdhar and Jabal Shams — two of Oman’s most promising mountain tourism destinations — for further development.

PGI is ranked among leading consultants specializing in the delivery of international tourism development professional services, with the accent on mountain business and outdoor activities. The company has a presence in more than 20 countries across four continents.

Conrad Prabhu