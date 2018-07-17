Construction of RO 15m prosthetic centre at Khoula Hospital begins

MUSCAT: The construction of a 780sqm prosthetic centre at Khoula Hospital has begun. Sohar Aluminium (SA), Salalah Methanol Company (SMC) and Oman Indian Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) announced the construction of the centre, which will be built at a cost of RO 150,000. It is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. The centre will provide a variety of services, including assessment, prescription, design, manufacture and fitting of artificial limbs for patients from across the Sultanate. Once completed, it will have a state-of-the-art medical equipment to accommodate and treat 7,000 patients annually. CEOs of the three companies hope this joint public-private collaboration will offer distinguished medical services to all patients from across the country. Dr Ali bin Mahad al Ma’ashani, Director-General of Khoula Hospital, said, “This project will not only help Khoula patients to avail of these services, but also extend to all individuals across the Sultanate who need prostheses.”

