Conference discusses advances in obstetrics and gynaecology

MUSCAT: The opening ceremony of the 3rd International Conference on Advances in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (3rd ICAOG), organised by the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Sultan Qaboos University, was held at Crowne Plaza, Convention and Exhibition Centre Muscat, on Thursday, under the patronage of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education.

The conference is being held from February 20 to 22 under the theme ‘Towards Excellence in Women’s Health’, which aims to provide a platform for discussion on how to deal with critical and high-risk pregnancies due to complications of pregnancy or maternity conditions and to highlight the latest advances in medical fields.

The presentations by renowned international and national speakers highlight the best practices and evidence-based medicine. The pre-conference workshops are aimed at sharpening the participant’s skills and offer a platform for sharing their experiences.

Six international speakers from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy and Kuwait will share their knowledge and experience in gynaecology and obstetrics during the event. This is in addition to 19 national experts in OBGYN, genetics, haematology, neonatology, radiology, psychiatry, pathology, infectious disease and oncology.

Dr Rawya stated that the research and innovation in the field of medical science and technologies are evolving along with contemporary scientific and technological revolutions, which prompts the higher educational institutions to review and implement the latest medical developments in various specialised fields. She mentioned that the conference is testimony of the scientific commitment of SQU and SQUH, which reflects the high priority given to medical research in order to ensure high quality care and health services provided in government and private health institutions in the Sultanate.

In her speech, Dr Nihal al Riyami, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the conference, said that as many as 300 participants from Oman and abroad are attending the event.

The conference started on February 20, with three specialty specific workshops namely: Advanced Perineal Repair, Hysteroscopy, and Obstetric Emergencies. It also included two general workshops on stress management and healthcare leadership that are open to the public.

“The objective of the conference in general is to promote women’s health services in the country by sharing knowledge and expertise in obstetrics and gynaecology and various sub-specialties and to assure that the national standards are comparable to the international standards in diagnosing and managing various conditions,” Dr Nihal said.

The conference has six main themes addressing the updates on Maternal Fetal Medicine, Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, Gyne-oncology, Uro-Gynaecology, General OBGYN, and Minimal Invasive Gynaecology. In addition to the scientific sessions, there will be an exhibition featuring 28 scientific posters on different updates and research related to obstetrics and gynaecology.

Dr Muna al Sadoon, Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at SQU, gave a presentation on ‘Obstetrics and Gynaecology: Women and Health in Oman’.

She highlighted the development of health services in Oman, women’s health and the achievements of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in SQU over the years.

She noted that Omani women perform a vital role, forming the backbone of an emerging workforce, and at the same time, maintain their social role as mothers and homemakers.