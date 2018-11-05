Committee reviews progress of e-census

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for the Electronic Census of Population, Housing and Establishments 2020 held its meeting on Monday chaired by His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, and Chairman of the Committee. During the meeting, the committee reviewed a wide array of topics related to the project’s progress, methodology, major milestones and working teams’ achievements.

Furthermore, since the Electronic-Census 2020 is register-based, the committee discussed the data preparedness of all parties involved in the project.

The committee members were also briefed on the integration status between the registers of the project’s relevant institutions, progress made in building an integrated information system and the main features of the marketing communication campaign.

The committee expressed its satisfaction regarding the efforts made by various units to verify the collected data and the so far achieved integration level between registers.

Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), said 39 per cent work of the E-Census 2020 is complete. Omar bin Hamdan al Ismaili, Director-General of Electronic Census 2020, said the ultimate goal is to provide instant data and statistical indicators to serve the development plans in the country, which could be achieved by establishing an integrated information system based on registers of various institutions.

He added that the E-Census 2020 teams are currently working with the concerned parties on enhancing the quality and integration of data. The cooperation of all related parties and teams has contributed to the progress of this project.

This is the fourth census conducted as per Royal Decree No 15/2015 since the dawn of the Blessed Renaissance.

The output of the previous censuses has contributed to preparing health, education, social and development plans for Oman. They also help in conducting statistical field surveys and studies. — ONA

Related