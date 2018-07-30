Commercial Arbitration Forum in Salalah today

Salalah: The 23rd GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, organised in cooperation with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in the Governorate of Dhofar, opens today at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Salalah. The opening ceremony of the three-day forum will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing. The forum, held under the theme ‘Arbitration at the Real Estate and Construction FIDIC at the GCC’ will cover a number of topics including the disputes for the real estate and construction at the GCC, problems related to it, the terms for settling the multi-level disputes and how far they are pending before arbitration in light of the international arbitration panels’ judgments and trends.

The forum will also highlight the key demands for real estate development and construction at the GCC states and comparing them to the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (commonly known as FIDIC, acronym for its French name Fédération Internationale Des Ingénieurs-Conseils), the real estate development and construction contracts, the role of the typical contracts for building and construction, the construction in preparing and drafting contracts as well as the peculiarity of the real estate development. The forum aims at standardising the systems and policies related to commercial arbitration.

It also aims at exposing participants to modern tools for contracts and helping them acquire the necessary skills. It also aims at helping participants to analyse issues related to GCC arbitration system. A number of specialists, legal advisers and legal experts from the GCC public and private organisations will take part in the forum. — ONA

