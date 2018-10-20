Commanders inspect forces as Saif al Sareea continues

MUSCAT: As Omani-British joint military exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) continues, Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Commander of the Unified Joint Forces, and Maj General Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British Forces, Assistant Commander of the Unified Joint Forces, made an inspection tour to the Omani and the British military commands based at the scene of the ground operations.

Aimed at activating the plans and procedures of exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3 being conducted by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and other military and security services as well as civic institutions with the participation of the Royal British Armed Forces, the visit included the Sultan of Oman’s Armours, the field military hospital, the British forces camp, the ground forces headquarters, the British forces command and other military and administrative zones.

The commander of RAO viewed readiness of the joint military mechanism and was briefed on the tasks and missions that were achieved so far and those that will be implemented in the coming stages of the exercise.

The inspection tour comes as part of a series of inspections by the commander and the assistant commander of the unified joint forces to the field commands at the operation scene in order to check the combat readiness of the joint Omani and British forces. They praised the efforts and roles being exerted by all the forces deployed at the operation scene to carry out the missions tasked to them in accordance with the plans of the joint exercise.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Director of the Omani-British joint military exercise Al Saif Al Sareea 3, continues his daily inspections aimed at following up the implementation of the joint exercise. He is assisted by Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (assistant director). They reviewed the ongoing activities and the tasks that were accomplished as well as the forces’ readiness for the upcoming stages of the exercise.

