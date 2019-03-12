Comex begins on March 17

Muscat: The 29ith edition of Comex exhibition kicks off next Sunday, under the patronage of Sayyid Kamil bin Fahad Al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The exhibition will be held for 3 days from March 17 to 19 and will witness the participation of 23 government entities as well as external participation from Saudi Arabia and Singapore under e.oman pavilion. The business section will showcase the leading technology companies and their innovative solutions; in addition to the shopper section.

COMEX conference under the title ‘Smart Cities and Industry 4.0 Summit’ will be held on March 18 and 19 and it will discuss the smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The e.oman pavilion features ICT from several aspects including, innovation Corner, mobile apps, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, Virtual Reality, and kids innovations; in addition to the specialized lectures and workshops that are conducted by ITA in collaboration with the Google Developer Group.

The activities will include signing a number of agreements and launch of new eServices.