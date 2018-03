MUSCAT: Chiru Mega Youth Force (CMYF), a voluntary organisation, held their second blood donation camp in Suhar last week.

The response was overwhelming and more than 60 donors turned up to donate blood, said CMYF founder-president Ramdas Chandaka.

He thanked all those who came forward for this humanitarian cause.

The CMYF has been honoured by the Ministry of Health on several occasions in recognition of its continuing support for blood collection services in Oman.

