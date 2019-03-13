CMS marks five years in Oman

Muscat: International law firm CMS celebrated the completion of half a decade of services in the Sultanate with a reception at the Crowne Plaza Muscat on Tuesday.

Led by partner Ben Ewing, the Muscat office has expanded five-fold since its establishment, and now boasts a 10-strong lawyer team who focus on serving local and international clients across Energy & Utilities, Hotels & Leisure, Infrastructure & Project Finance, Real Estate & Construction and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. In 2018, CMS appointed Infrastructure & Projects partner Mary Allan, a major coup for the practice. Mary has spent her career focused on Middle East project financings, specialising on the Oman market, advising both government and private sector clients.

Oman forms an integral part of the firm’s Middle East offering, with the Muscat-based team working closely with colleagues across the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iraq to serve the needs of clients on complex, regional-wide projects.

Ben Ewing, CMS’ Head of Oman, commented: “We are delighted to reach this five-year milestone and honoured by the trust our clients and colleagues place in us every day. It has been a real privilege to watch the team grow alongside our fantastic clients, many of whom we have been supporting since we commenced operations in the region five years ago.”

