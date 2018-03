MUSCAT: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) will organise ‘Human Resources Forum’ for insurance sector at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa under the patronage of Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, CEO of the CMA.

The forum will be attended by employees of insurance companies, brokers and agents, as well as officials, academics and interested persons.

The forum aims at emphasising the CMA’s vision for Omanisation based on empowering ‘Tamkeen’ the national cadres working for the sector in various roles rather than operational roles through direct communication with the managements and human resources managers, in addition to reviewing opportunities and challenges.

The forum will discuss during the first session the impact of human resources on insurance sector while the second session will highlight the opportunities, challenges and CMA’s vision.

The CMA, represented by the Insurance Business Training Committee, executed during the past three years training packages in specialised subjects related to accounting, commerce and marketing, in addition to leadership development skills with the participation of more than 600 employees working in the sector.

The CMA is keen to enhance Omanisation ratios coinciding with the growth in the sector to about RO 500 million. Experts and professionals of insurance from specialised colleges and universities in the Sultanate and abroad will take part in the forum.

— ONA

