Close watch on vegetable prices during Ramadhan

Oman Observer
Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) said that it is closely monitoring the prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadhan with demand expected to increase in the coming days.
Speaking to the Observer, Omar Faisal al Jahdamy, deputy chairman, PACP, said that measures to control prices following consultations with all stakeholders are in place. “We had several rounds of discussions with both wholesalers and retailers, including hypermarkets“, he said.

