Close-fought Ohio race fuels Democratic hopes for November

WASHINGTON: A hotly contested race in Ohio for a US House of Representatives seat that has gone Republican for more than 30 years remained too close to call on Wednesday, in an encouraging sign for Democrats heading into the November 6 elections.

Republican Troy Balderson led Democrat Danny O’Connor by about 1,700 votes with all precincts reporting, but the final result is likely to be days away as state officials count more than 8,000 provisional and absentee ballots.

Even if Balderson is eventually declared the winner, the narrow margin is little comfort for Republicans as they head into the November vote. It is certain to hearten Democrats, who performed dramatically better than expected.

The close Ohio special election has become a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump’s leadership and a last chance to gauge Democratic strength ahead of November’s midterm elections, in which the Republicans are defending majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“This gives me optimism,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez told CNN on Wednesday.

Four other states held nominating contests, including a battle for governor in Michigan in which a mainstream Democratic candidate beat a progressive and a high-profile conservative challenge to the incumbent Republican governor in Kansas that was also still too close to call on Wednesday.

The races highlighted the challenges both parties face heading into November, with Democrats facing the limits of their more liberal wing in the US Midwest and national Republicans split under Trump, whose voice still appeared to drive his base to his preferred, more firebrand choices that fellow conservatives worry could lose in the general election.

The Democratic race for governor in Michigan tested the electoral power of the party’s progressive wing.

However, former Detroit health director Abdul El Sayed lost his bid to become the country’s first Muslim governor to a more moderate Democrat, former state Senate leader Gretchen Whitmer.

— Reuters

Related