Civil Service Employees Pension Fund launches e-services

MUSCAT: The Civil Service Employees Pension Fund (CSEPF) has launched a number of e-services through its online portal.

These services are one of the most significant programmes that support the functioning of the Fund’s strategic plan and its transformation into an online system.

The ten services are the first package launched by the Fund for beneficiaries, including clients, heirs, retirees, agents and the portal’s visitors.

The beneficiaries of the Fund’s e-services will be able to access them after logging in the following link at civilpension.gov.om.

These services allow them to obtain a number of certificates without having to return to the headquarters and the departments and outlets of the Fund deployed in different governorates.

The retirees can obtain the pension card, view their pension portfolio and review their retirement dues.

The employee can view and modify his career data. There are online calculators through which he can calculate pension entitlements.

The CSEPF has launched its e-portal in order to keep abreast of technical development and to be more interactive with the beneficiaries.

It enfolds a number of interactive links such as questionnaire on services provided, suggestions and feedbacks.

The fund seeks to engage the public in the improvement services quality.

The portal includes electronic publications, including magazines, guides, manuals and statistical reports. The most important news and events of the Fund are also available on website.

