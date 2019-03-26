Head stories 

Citizen held in India acquitted

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Omani citizen detained in India, since 2014, on charges related to marrying a minor, has been acquitted by a court. “Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Sultanate of Oman’s Embassy in New Delhi, followed the case of the citizen, Rashid al Madassari, in cooperation with the Ministry of External Affairs which has led to his acquittal. Some formalities still need to be completed for him to return home,” a statement from the mission said.

