Citizen arresting for posting indecent photos on social media

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested a citizen for posting indecent pictures with a foreign woman on social media.

The police managed to get the identity of the citizen who published the photos after the woman left the country.

The legal proceedings are underway.

The Oman Legal Network said the use of Information Technology (IT) to publish indecent and private videos or audio clips is a criminal offence under the Information Technology Offences Act.