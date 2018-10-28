Citizen arrested for forcibly entering house, theft

Muscat: The Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation led by the police of North Batinah province arrested a citizen for entering a house for theft. Another person was arrested for stealing from a shop.

The Khaboura police station received information about an accused entering the victim’s house and stealing a collection of gold jewelry, while the Shinas police station received a statement that a person entered a shop in the state and stole the cash in the shop.

The two suspects, who had confessed to the crime, were seized at the scene.

The Khabura police station also arrested a person for allegedly impersonating a police officer and arrested an Asian expatriate in Suwaiq and asked him to hand over his personal documents as a police officer.