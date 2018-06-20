Citizen, 2 expats held for cheating

MUSCAT: An Omani citizen and two Arab nationals were arrested in separate incidents on charges of cheating.

They were arrested by the Inquiries and Investigation Department at Al Athaiba Police Station at Muscat Governorate Police Command.

An Omani citizen, in connivance with an Arab national, exploited their position for personal interests and signed contracts without tenders to benefit a private entity, causing a financial loss estimated at RO 1 million for their company.

In the second case, an Arab national fled away with more than RO 13,000 in cash he had collected for his employer.

Embezzlement: An Asian man was arrested on charges of cheating his company of RO 6,000. Following a complaint from a company official, he was arrested by the Inquiries and Investigation Department at the Suhar Police Station.

Sale of banned goods: An Asian man was arrested on charges of selling banned goods. More than 100 cartons of cigarettes and 32 bags of chewing tobacco were seized from him.

He was arrested by the Inquiries and Investigation Department at the Izki Police Station at the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Police Command.

