Cinépolis Sohar opens today

MUSCAT, MAY 22 – Cinépolis is continuing to move ahead with ambitious expansion plans across the region with the opening of a new movie theatre in Suhar. Cinépolis’ second GCC theatre will welcome film lovers from Suhar and surrounding areas from Thursday. The company will provide movie-goers with an unrivalled level of service, food, technology and the latest movies from around the world.

Cinépolis’ newest cinema will open with the screening of Hollywood blockbuster ‘Aladdin’ with regular screenings of Bollywood and global hit movies taking place each day.

Conveniently located in the newly opened Landmark Group’s Oasis Mall, the Cinépolis cinema will feature an impressive eight state-of-the-art screens.

The first-ever junior theatre of Oman is set to be a huge hit with parents and youngsters, the one-of-a-kind cinema has been designed to allow families to enjoy their favourite movies in a welcoming and fun space that expertly caters to their needs.

The Junior Theatre features a Jungle Gym, complete with slide and ball pit, as well as fun bean bag seating. Every screening shown in the Junior Theatre will be split to include a 15-minute intermission to allow restless children to take a break, enjoy some snacks or play a while. Only films rated G or PG will be shown in the Junior Theatre.

The theatre also boasts one Macro screen complete with Dolby Atmos sound that creates a powerful audio experience thanks to the high-tech combination of the latest generation of audio speakers located throughout each of the venue’s premium auditoriums.

Guests can relax with three super-comfortable seating options Recliner, Deluxe or Premium, all with an uninterrupted view of the screen with rocking or fully reclining leather chairs available.

The opening comes five months after Cinépolis, Latin America’s largest cinema exhibitor and the fourth largest in the world, made its debut in the GCC with the launch of its Bahrain movie theatre at the Atrium Mall, Saar.

Related