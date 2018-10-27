Science Tech 

Chinese amphibious aircraft completes successful flight

Oman Observer

China’s home-grown amphibious aircraft AG600, claimed by Beijing as the world’s largest, carried out its first take-off and landing on waters. Developed and built by the state-owned aircraft giant Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the seaplane took off from the Zhanghe Reservoir in Jingmen, Hubei’s province, at 8.51 am, and stayed airborne for about 15 minutes, the state media reported. Xinhua news agency said the aircraft was piloted by four crew members.

