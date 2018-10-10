Chinese Ambassador bids farewell to Sultanate

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received Yu Fulong, Ambassador of China in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday. Fulong has completed his term in the Sultanate. They reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. They also discussed issues of common concern. The ambassador thanked the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs for the support extended to him during his tour of duty in the Sultanate, which enabled him to carry out his duty. Al Busaidy thanked the ambassador for the good efforts he exerted in supporting and enhancing the cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields, wishing him success in his future assignments, and the relations between the two friendly countries further progress and prosperity. — ONA

