China to keep on path of reform, opening markets

Oman Observer

SOFIA: China will stick to the path of opening its markets and other reforms that has lifted its growth, Premier Li Keqiang (pictured) said on Saturday, a day after Washington and Beijing slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of each others’ imports.
China will open its door wider to foreign products as free trade needs to be firmly upheld to ensure sustained global economic growth, Li told a summit of eastern European leaders in Sofia.
“For foreign products which meet Chinese consumer needs, we would open the door wider… We would lower overall import tariffs to the Chinese market,” he said through an interpreter, without going into details.
Li said economic reform had played a critical role in China’s growth, and that the fundamentals underpinning it remained unchanged. — AFP

