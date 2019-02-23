Chess whiz kid has a Grand Master dream

MUSCAT, Feb 23 – Jijo Joy, a Class 8 student of Indian School Wadi Kabir, will be flying to two countries in April — Hungary, the country that has produced the famous Polgar sisters and Germany. He is playing in a chess tournament in Hungary, whose players Judith, Sofia and Susan are former world champions, from April 9 to 17. German tournament is being held from April 18 to 22. For Jijo, playing international tournaments has become a regular affair, having already played some 50 of them in different nations, including Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Spain, France, Germany and India.

This Class 8 student, who has had a fascination for chess, since the age of six, is currently ranked 2018, as per the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (Fide), the body that governs international chess competitions. The ranking puts him on expert level. He, however, has set his sights higher. His dream is to become a Grand Master. “I believe in hard work, dedication and determination to achieve goals. And I’m working to achieve my dream.” Some of his achievements include World Chess Federation (Standard, Rapid, Blitz), XLIV Ciuitat de Badalona-Memor, Barcelona, Fide; XLIV Open Internacional de Escacs Vila de Sitges, Spain, Fide; XX Obert Internacional Sant Marti, Spain, Fide; XLI Open Int Barbera del Valles 2018, ESP, Spain, Fide.

He has also played against stalwarts of the game — former world champions Vishwanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov. “I have been passionate about chess ever since I can remember,” says Jijo, who was tutored by his mother. Recounting his chess journey, he said it all began when a neighbour gifted him a chessboard, which looked “strange and interesting”. His uncle taught him the nuances of the game, and Jijo was able to grasp it quickly. He played his first tournament at Oman Club, Al Khuwair, which gave him a platform and pushed him to learn more about the game.

In the first three years since he started playing chess, he learned the techniques and practised them on his own. At the age of nine, he joined the Chess Academy of Oman to get some professional help. Within a month, he got an opportunity to play with Kasparov when the latter visited Oman. The former world champion was impressed with Jijo’s “quick moves”. Despite the lack of experience, he tried to give tough competition to the champion. This chance encounter boosted his morale. That was when he decided to aim higher and pursue chess as a career.