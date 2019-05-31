CBO issues upgraded RO 50 banknote

MUSCAT: The Central Bank of Oman has introduced the new upgraded RO 50 banknote with additional security features with effect from June 2. A CBO statement said, “The new banknote shall be in circulation as legal tender along with the existing banknotes, which shall continue to remain as a legal tender, and circulated side by side with this new note.” New security features have been introduced in the upgraded banknote.

Front: A Golden security patch window (Varifeye CC Patch) shows the following:

The denomination, CBO’s main entrance, and name of the Central Bank of Oman in both Arabic and English.

The colour of the window changes from gold to blue under any source of light.

A Golden Magnetic Windowed Security Thread (RollingStar Security Thread), the direction of the line moves and changes colour gold to green when tilting the banknote.

(Spark Live Truspin) in a shape of a crown changes colour from gold to green when tilting the banknote.

Reverse: Golden security patch window (Varifeye CC Patch) on the left side of the banknote changes colour from gold to blue under any source of light.

