CAS Academic Council reviews amendments

MUSCAT: The Academic Council of Colleges of Applied Sciences (CAS) held its fourth meeting this year under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Chairman of the Council. The meeting included a follow-up to the recommendations of the Council at its first, second and third meetings for the academic year 2017-2018, a review of the results of CAS graduate students for 2017-2018 and a discussion of the development study of the 2012 graduates’ batch prepared by the Academic Programmes Department.

During its meeting, the Council adopted the dates of the meetings of the Academic Council, the College Councils, the Joint Scientific Symposium, the Sports Forum, the Graduates Forum (Proud of You) and the dates of the graduation ceremonies. It also reviewed the proposed amendments to the strategic plan of CAS and the most important challenges faced by the colleges in the implementation of their operational plans, and the extent to which the plan meets the requirements of the standards of the Oman Academic Accreditation Authority and recommending the proposed amendments to the Board of Trustees. — ONA