Car theft racket busted in Muscat: ROP

Muscat – The officers from Al-Amerat police station have arrested a person who was caught stealing a vehicle in Al Dhukul of Amerat.”

A special search and investigation team was formed after the police station received several reports of theft of vehicles from the area,” a statement said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Criminal Investigations in Muscat arrested an accused charged for robbery in the Ruwi area. The vehicle by the accused was also seized and the case is has been referred for legal proceedings.” against him.