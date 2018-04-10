CAE to support new Oman Aviation Academy

Montreal-Canada headquartered CAE, a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets, announced on Monday that it has signed a service level agreement with the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) to support the creation and establishment of the Oman Aviation Academy.

Under terms of the service level agreement, CAE will provide operating services to the Oman Aviation Academy, which will leverage CAE’s established international standards for aviation training. CAE will support the Oman Aviation Academy by providing key elements required for world-class ab initio pilot training, including curriculum and courseware as well as safety management and quality control systems.

In addition, flight instructors who will teach at the Oman Aviation Academy will be trained by CAE. The Oman Aviation Academy, based at Sohar International Airport, will be a CAE Authorised Training Centre, and will train and supply pilots for both the civil and military sectors in Oman and the surrounding region.

“The Oman Aviation Academy will play an important role in supplying highly-skilled pilots across both our civil and military aviation sectors, as well as helping to develop the Sultanate’s national economy through the expansion of our local aviation industry,” said Dr Dhafir Awadh al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer of the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development. “CAE is a globally recognised leader in aviation training and the ideal partner in helping the Oman Aviation Academy locally develop trained pilots to meet our growing needs.”

“With over 70 years of training innovation, CAE has a well-earned reputation for helping its airline, business aviation and military customers create professional and highly-skilled pilots,” said Ian Bell, CAE’s Vice-President and General Manager, Middle East/Asia-Pacific. “We are proud to partner with our customers such as the Oman Aviation Academy to establish pilot training programmes that will help address the growing demand for pilots across all aviation sectors.”

